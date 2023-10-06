Cupid says he will not perform Sunday, Oct. 8 at Miss. State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - R&B artist, Cupid, who inspired the popular dance craze of the same name says he will not perform at the 2023 Mississippi State Fair.

He made the announcement in a social media post, saying, “Jackson, Mississippi, what’s up, this the line dance king - Cupid. The line dance experience concert Sunday - I will not be there....,” he said. “The deposit was sent back to the promoter. I was told that the back end would not be fulfilled.”

The artist went on to say the deposit was returned on Thursday, October 5. He said he was told that he didn’t draw enough people to charge what he charged.

“I love y’all and I’d love to be there but unfortunately, I can’t do it, so - Sunday, I will not be there. The concert is supposedly still going on, but Cupid will not be there.”

WLBT is awaiting a response from the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce.

As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, Cupid was still being promoted online and tickets were still available for purchase to the ”Ultimate Line Dance Party Xperience with Cupid.”

