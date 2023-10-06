Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Bear spotted on boat in marina

The owner of a tow boat company in Florida shot video of a black bear walking around a docked boat. TOW BOAT US NAPLES AND MARCO ISLAND
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (CNN) - While bears in Alaska are busy fattening up for their winter hibernation, one in Florida is relaxing on a boat.

The owner of a tow boat company in Naples shot video Wednesday of a black bear walking around a docked boat at a marina.

Todd Dillman says he’s seen lots of animals there, alligators, pythons, but never a bear.

Experts say bears can smell food more than a mile away.

It’s usually the hunt for an easy meal that brings them into areas inhabited by humans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
JPD: Man found dead in trunk of vehicle, had been at location several days
A Brandon man will spend 20 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to sexual battery of a...
Brandon man to spend 20 years in prison for sexual battery of child
WLBT General Photo
JPD: 3-year-old child injured in drive-by shooting
(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Famous country music artist to perform at the Mississippi State Fair

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Former President Donald Trump listens during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Court...
Trump’s New York civil fraud trial rolls on after an appeals judge declines to halt it
Members of the neighborhood in Port Washington were surprised to see a herd of cows running...
Dozens of cows turn up in a quiet neighborhood
Members of a Wisconsin neighborhood were surprised to see a herd of cows running through their...
Dozens of cows turn up in a quiet neighborhood
Standing water on the floor of the Woolfolk State Office Building, following a water valve...
State officials still unsure when Woolfolk Building will reopen to public