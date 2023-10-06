Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Arrest made in bomb threat hoax at MSU

Isaac Terrell Pryor, 36
Isaac Terrell Pryor, 36(Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Submitted by the MSU Office of Public Affairs

STARKVILLE, Miss. - Mississippi State University Friday announced the arrest of a Columbus man on charges of false report of a bomb on Friday, Aug. 25, on the Starkville campus.

MSU Police Chief Kenneth Rogers said Isaac Terrell Pryor, 36, of Columbus was taken into custody on Thursday without incident. The arrest came after an extensive investigation by MSU Police, the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security’s Analysis and Information Center, the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office and the Starkville Police Department.

Rogers said persons convicted of false report of a bomb face a fine of up to $10,000 and 10 years in prison. The chief said Pryor may face additional charges as the investigation continues.

The anonymous threat was communicated to MSU Police at 6:24 p.m. on Aug. 25 by text message. Acting on that threat, Maroon Alert emergency notifications were sent to the MSU community to evacuate Hathorn, Hull, Nunnelee and Sessums halls. The buildings were inspected and cleared by MSU Police and specially trained K-9s.

MSU Police secured the area and swept buildings searching for the alleged device, with the assistance of the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office. No suspicious device was found.

“While the university is thankful that there were no injuries or damage from this incident, it caused fear and alarm among our campus community and among the families of our students,” said MSU Vice President for Strategic Communications Sid Salter. “The university incurred financial losses and had to call on law enforcement partners for assistance, including the bomb-sniffing K-9s. Schedules were disrupted and our students, faculty and staff were displaced for a time while we secured the campus.”

Because of those facts, and to deter those who might engage in similar activities in the future, Salter said the “university intends to ask officials to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law and to seek appropriate punishment of the individual involved.”

One of MSU’s most outstanding academic units is the Mississippi Cyber Center, a partnership with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College along with multiple state and federal partners and located on the MGCCC Harrison County Campus. The Cyber Center includes the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security’s Analysis and Information Center and was established as part of the MSU-led Mississippi Cyber Initiative.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
JPD: Man found dead in trunk of vehicle, had been at location several days
One year after 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot and killed by a Gulfport police officer,...
Jaheim McMillan’s mother files $10 billion wrongful death lawsuit against Gulfport
A Brandon man will spend 20 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to sexual battery of a...
Brandon man to spend 20 years in prison for sexual battery of child
3 On Your Side Investigates Rolling Fork Recovery or Ripoff?
3 On Your Side Investigates: Rolling Fork Recovery or Ripoff?

Latest News

Senior Tailgate promotes activity, stimulating body and mind
Senior Tailgate promotes activity, stimulating body and mind
Senior Tailgate promotes activity, stimulating body and mind
Senior Tailgate promotes activity, stimulating body and mind
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Site plan approved for Mississippi’s first Topgolf
Amanda Hailey Barber
Tennessee woman charged with man’s murder after remains found in Olive Branch
Standing water on the floor of the Woolfolk State Office Building, following a water valve...
State officials still unsure when Woolfolk Building will reopen to public