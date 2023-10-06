2 injured after 18-wheeler carrying sulfuric acid collides with dump truck in Vicksburg, reports say

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-wheeler carrying sulfuric acid collided with a dump truck on Friday, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 61 North and North Washington Street.

Vicksburg Daily News says two people were injured. Emergency Management and multiple first responders are on the scene.

