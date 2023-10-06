Promote Your Business
2 injured after 18-wheeler carrying sulfuric acid collides with dump truck in Vicksburg, reports say

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-wheeler carrying sulfuric acid collided with a dump truck on Friday, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 61 North and North Washington Street.

Vicksburg Daily News says two people were injured. Emergency Management and multiple first responders are on the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

