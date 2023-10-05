Valve repair on water storage tank to wrap up this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Valve repairs on a city of Jackson water storage tank should be completed by the end of the week.

Officials with JXN Water say crews have been working for the past month to replace an altitude valve and intake pipes on the Chastain tank.

The exact location of the tank was not revealed for security reasons.

An altitude valve controls how high the water can get in a tank.

The intake pipes are the lines that carry water to the altitude valve, according to a JXN Water spokeswoman.

The tank also was cleaned during the process.

It’s unclear how the valve failure impacted homes and businesses.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.