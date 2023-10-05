USM men’s basketball to host Miss. State for charity game for tornado victims on Oct. 29

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi State University men’s basketball teams will participate in a charity exhibition game to benefit tornado victims in the Mississippi Delta.

According to Southern Miss Athletics, the game will take place on Sunday, Oct. 29 at Reed Green Coliseum on USM’s Hattiesburg campus at 2 p.m.

All proceeds from the game will be donated to CitiIMPACT, a program that will financially support the tornado victims.

Season ticket holders will have first priority to pick their seats for the game. Chairbacks will be $20 and bleachers will be $10. Proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to tornado victims in the Delta. Further ticket links will be given at a later date.

“CitiIMPACT is honored to be the recipient of this charity basketball game between two such remarkable Universities,” said CitiIMPACT Chief Executive Officer JD Smith. “On behalf of those in Mississippi who were devastated by recent tornadoes, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for your willingness to help in such a meaningful way.”

Smith said the donation will go towards building new homes for those who lost many of their belongings during the tornados, as an effort to restore the communities that were impacted.

“These donations will help provide new homes for those who have everything,” Smith said. “It will be vital in restoring and transforming communities that were destroyed.

We are excited to see you in Hattiesburg and know that regardless of which team wins this match-up, Mississippi wins.”

The game will be the Bulldogs’ first time coming to Hattiesburg since their Final Four season in 1995, according to Golden Eagles’ head coach Jay Ladner.

“Come help raise much-needed funds for tornado victims in the Mississippi Delta,’ Ladner said. “Thanks to Coach [Chris] Jans and the MSU administration for agreeing to make this happen.

Playing an NCAA tournament team this early will help prepare us for a very challenging non-conference schedule and will only make us better.”

Southern Miss is coming off of a 25-8 season where it was crowned Sun Belt Regular Season Champions. Entering his fifth season as Golden Eagles head coach, Ladner took the team to a postseason for the first time in his tenure before being eliminated by the University of Alabama-Birmingham in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulldogs and head coach Jans are coming off a 21-13 mark in his first season. They advanced to the NCAA Tournament before losing in the opening round.

