Suspects face multiple charges after police chase ended in crash, victim airlifted

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two suspects who were arrested last week face multiple charges after a police chase ended in a crash that required a victim to be airlifted to a hospital.

The incident occurred at 6:11 a.m. on I-55 near Siwell Road on Saturday in Byram after Byram Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen by the Jackson Police Department.

The chase resulted in the two suspects in the stolen car crashing into a maroon Mitsubishi on the driver’s side at the intersection of Highway 80 at Robinson Road.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, Michael McGlothin, and Teri Howard, the passenger, now face multiple charges after receiving treatment at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

McGlothlin was arrested upon release and faces felony fleeing, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated DUI, reckless driving, and aggravated assault charges. He was granted a $1 million bond on Thursday.

Howard will be charged with felony fleeing and possession of methamphetamine.

The victim of the incident was last listed in stable condition.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.