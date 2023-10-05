Rosters released for MS/AL, Bernard Blackwell Classic all-star football games

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of the best high school football players in Mississippi were in Clinton Wednesday morning for the announcement of the rosters for the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game and Bernard Blackwell Classic All-Star Game, hosted by the Mississippi High School Activities Association and the Mississippi Association of Coaches.

The MS/AL roster is headlined by some of the top players in the state and country, including Lake Cormorant defensive lineman and Ole Miss-commit Kamarion Franklin and Picayune defensive linebacker and Florida-commit Jamonta Waller, who are the two top recruits in the Class of 2024 for most major publications.

Eight players from the Metro will represent the Magnolia State in the game: LB Jaeden Calender and RB Nate Blount IV (Brandon), K Hayden Wolfe (Clinton), LS Hayden Bowden (Raleigh), LB Julien Demby and S Garrett Orgas (Warren Central), WR Gavin Griffin (Velma Jackson), and WR Sanfrisco Magee (McComb).

“It’s really an honor. All glory to God, my family, and my team, thanks to the o-line, just everybody giving me this opportunity,” Blount IV said. “We’re going to represent the state well.”

The team will be coached by Clinton head coach Judd Boswell. Boswell will have four Metro coaches on his staff: Toby Collums (Madison Central) as offensive coordinator, Josh Morgan (Warren Central) as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach, Bernard Euell (Velma Jackson) as defensive back coach, and Sam Williams (Brandon) as tight ends and H-back coach.

“What a great honor, and we’re truly humbled by it, we’re going to do a great job to represent,” Boswell said of the opportunity to lead this talented bunch. “Somebody in this game is going to be an NFL guy, multiple guys. We’ve coached some in this game that have come from Mississippi, of course coaching against the guys in Alabama that have the same as well. It’s just a huge rival, it’s one of the best all-star games, probably in the country.”

The 37th-annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game will be held at noon on Saturday, December 16 at M.M. Roberts Stadium at Southern Miss in Hattiesburg.

The 75th-annual Bernard Blackwell All-Star Football Classic will have all-star teams from North Mississippi and South Mississippi face at Joseph Milner Stadium in Gulfport on Saturday, December 9, at 11:30 a.m.

Metro all-stars make up portions of both the North and South rosters.

Rosters for all three teams are comprised of players from all seven classes, and all eight regions in the state, and no more than three players from a team may be on a roster. Complete rosters for both games:

MS/AL All-Star Game

QB: AJ Maddox (Oak Grove), Trey Petty (Starkville)

RB: Nate Blount IV (Brandon), Kahnen Daniels (West Point), Chris Davis (Picayune)

WR: Braylon Burnside (Starkville), Gavin Griffin (Velma Jackson), JJ Harrell (North Panola), Sanfrisco Magee (McComb), Noreel White (St. Martin)

TE: Daniel Hill (Meridian)

OL: Isaiah Autrey (Itawamba), Elijah Baker (Hattiesburg), Ziron Brown (Bay), Caden Hodges (Tupelo), TJ Lockhart (Winona), Preston Smith (Grenada), Kobe Williams (Amory), Will Echoles (Houston)

DL: Kamron Beavers (Bay Springs), Talan Carter (Ocean Springs), Kamarion Franklin (Lake Cormorant), Kai McClendon (Gulfport), Caleb Moore (Oak Grove)

LB: Jaeden Calender (Brandon), Fred Clark (Winona), Taurean Davis (DeSoto Central), Tristan Jernigan (Tupelo), Julien Demby (Warren Central), Chris Thomas (DeSoto Central), Amarion Tyson (Picayune), Jamonta Waller (Picayune)

DB: Patrick Broomfield (Clarksdale), Amarion Fortenberry (Columbia), Jathan Hatch (Biggersville), Dre Riley (Charleston), PJ Woodland (Oak Grove), Garret Orgas (Warren Central)

K: Hayden Wolfe (Clinton)

LS: Hayden Bowden (Raleigh)

Managers: Reid Elder (Brandon), Mike Morell (Picayune)

Coaches:

Head Coach: Judd Boswell (Clinton)

Offensive Coordinator: Toby Collums (Madison Central)

Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach: Josh Morgan (Warren Central)

Tight ends/H-back Coach: Sam Williams (Brandon)

Wide receivers Coach: Chris Jones (Starkville)

Offensive line Coach: Jeff Stockstill (Pass Christian)

Defensive line Coach: John Feaster (Moss Point)

Defensive back coach: Benard Euell (Velma Jackson)

Scout Coach: Tony Vance (Hattiesburg)

Blackwell Classic North Team

QB: Jeremiah Harrell (Tupelo), Jalen Washington (Houston)

RB: Mykel Allen (South Panola), Jay Stevenson (Starkville), Jack Harper (Oxford)

WR: Tyler Pickens (North Pontotoc), Dequadrion Welch (Noxubee County), Kaleb Shumpert (New Albany), Michael Johnson Jr (South Panola), Keon Hutchins (Union)

TE/HB: Quinterion Tillman-Evans (West Point), Jeremy Scott (Callaway)

OL: Rodderias Bland (Lake Cormorant), Demorrison Brown (Canton), Wade Estess (Germantown), Christopher Rodgers (Holmes County Central), John Randle Jr (Horn Lake), Nate Kelley (Mantachie), Elton Thomas (Starkville), Beau Davis (Warren Central), Hunter Howard (Lake Cormorant)

DL: Montra Sanford (Charleston), TJ Spann (Clinton), Dyjaylen Miller (Louisville), Lebron Edmond (Murrah), Malik Bell (Oxford), Demarcus Johnson (Vicksburg), Tyler Carter (Vicksburg), Zayvion Lowery (West Point)

LB: Nathaniel Walker (Amory), Rickey Banks (Madison Central), Ryan McCall (Madison Central), Johnathan Faulkner (Senatobia), Kaleb Bland (South Panola)

DB: Elijah Spratt (Amory), Tre Gunn (Biggersville), Brandon Brooks (Horn Lake), Jaquavous Pace (Kosciusko), Damari Burton (Tupelo), Kamron Robinson (Winona)

ATH: Chase Richardson (Winona)

K: Freddy Lopez (Ripley)

P: Raheem Vance (Olive Branch)

LS: Will Embry (Water Valley)

Managers: Dominick Owens (Caledonia), Zachary Willis (Clinton)

Coaches:

Head Coach: Randal Montgomery (North Panola)

Assistant Coach: Alex Williams (Aberdeen), Michael Kelly (Caledonia), Calvin Bolton (Canton), LaDon Taylor (Charleston), Baylor Dampeer (Houston), Teddy Young (Noxubee County)

Scout Coach: Richard Russo (Water Valley)

Blackwell Classic South Team

QB: Landon Varnes (Brandon), Dylan Moran (Hancock)

RB: Xzavion Quick (Florence), Tavares Wade (Hattiesburg), Ahmad Hardy (Lawrence County), Dylan Lewis (Northwest Rankin), Brandon Mitchell (Hattiesburg)

WR: Terry Patton (Pass Christian), Cayden Burger (Petal), Damion Miller (Port Gibson), Chartavian Bethany (Simmons), Lamarquavious Kennedy (Velma Jackson)

TE: Cam Joseph (Gulfport)

OL: Cade Shivers (Brandon), Jeremiah Keyhea (Laurel), Dylan Harper (Magee), Preston Wood (Mize), Braylon McKinion (Northwest Rankin), Tristen Fortenberry (Pascagoula), Taccofah Lewis (Pearl)

DL: Gabe Miller (East Central), Angel McGee (Gautier), Jayden Acker (Pass Christian), Jabari McWilliams (Picayune), Aden Dedeaux (Poplarville), Jacob Bradford (Saint Stanislaus), Paris Evans (Wayne County), Isaiah Lindsey (West Jones)

LB: Jeffrey Hopgood (Hancock), Trace Carter (Ocean Springs), Eric Moore (Ocean Springs), Owen Carter (Richton), Demario Harrell (Tylertown)

LB/LS: Jeremiah Harris (Quitman)

DB: Prince Cottonham (Gulfport), Damon Felder (Gulfport), Dee Darby (Jefferson Davis County), Anthony Rogers (Laurel), Chase Pinkston (Oak Grove), Niquis Ratcliff (Picayune)

ATH: Jeremiah Foxworth (Columbia), Tajii Burkett (Oak Grove), Jamarion Keyes (West Jones), Xavier Gayten (Brookhaven)

K/P: Luke Stewart (Oak Grove)

Managers: Isabella Macdonald (Ocean Springs), Maya Rajput (St. Martin)

Coaches:

Head Coach: Blake Pennock (Gulfport)

Assistant Coach: Zach Green (Gulfport), James Courtney (Nanih Waiya), Devin Cooper (Northwest Rankin), Justin Hunter (Pearl), Cody Stogner (Picayune), Rashad Gandy (Quitman), Neil Lollar (Hancock)

