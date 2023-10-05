Multiple agencies working to put out fire in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A brush fire in South Jackson has had multiple agencies working for three hours now to put out flames and embers on a couple of acres of state property.

No structures appear to be threatened, but the site near Elton Road off South I-55 does not have a water source.

Fire departments from the city of Jackson as well as from Byram, Raymond, Terry, and Pocahontas have been bringing tankers to the site in an attempt to put it out.

