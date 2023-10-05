Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Multiple agencies working to put out fire in South Jackson

Multiple agencies working to put out fire in South Jackson
Multiple agencies working to put out fire in South Jackson(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A brush fire in South Jackson has had multiple agencies working for three hours now to put out flames and embers on a couple of acres of state property.

No structures appear to be threatened, but the site near Elton Road off South I-55 does not have a water source. 

Fire departments from the city of Jackson as well as from Byram, Raymond, Terry, and Pocahontas have been bringing tankers to the site in an attempt to put it out.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Manhunt underway after clerk shot during armed robbery at gas station
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
HARDY arrives at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at The Grand...
HARDY cancels show at Brandon Amphitheater, citing ‘serious anxiety’
Casheka Arrington
Mississippi woman arrested after her baby tests positive for meth

Latest News

Recruiters struggle to meet employer demand for workers
Recruiters struggle to meet employer demand for workers
Ag Commissioner, again, vows fairgrounds will be safest place in state during upcoming fair
Ag Commissioner, again, vows fairgrounds will be safest place in state during upcoming fair
Studio 3 Team Learns To Golf
Byram Police Department Interview