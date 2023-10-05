Library officials moving books out of Richard Wright branch after vandals again wreak havoc

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the second time in as many weeks, the Richard Wright Library has been vandalized, prompting library officials to begin moving books out of the branch on Thursday.

“We’re determined to make sure that this situation here at the Richard Wright Library does not become another Tisdale,” said Jackson/Hinds Library System Executive Director Floyd Council. “The vast majority of these books are going to be immediately relocated to shelving that we have empty inside... Eudora Welty Library.”

[READ: Charles Tisdale Library Demolished, five years after closing]

Library officials discovered the branch had been vandalized again Thursday morning. This time, individuals broke additional windows and spray-painted symbols on the branch’s interior brick walls.

Last week, Council said vandals broke out windows, knocked over shelves, expelled fire extinguishers, and damaged a cabinet holding historic artifacts commemorating the branch’s eponymous author, Richard Wright.

“During the course of the last seven or eight months, the building has consistently been getting vandalized. The first big rash... started back in July, when as [many] as seven or eight major windows were broken,” he said. “And the main door on the Key [Elementary] School side was vandalized.”

He believes multiple people have been involved, and that some broke in to steal copper wiring. Others cut the IT wiring that connected the building’s internet and Wi-Fi service.

Even though the library was closed, patrons could access the branch’s free Wi-Fi outside the facility. That service is no longer available.

“We believe that this activity has to be going on in the wee hours of the night because I’ve literally come out [here] at one or two o’clock in the morning to canvas the area and you don’t see anybody,” he said.

“The time periods from what I’m told are between two and four o’clock in the morning... there are guys out here drinking and hanging out.”

Vandals also have been seen breaking into a large trash bin near Key Elementary School.

“It’s most unfortunate because here on the south side of Jackson, this library has historically been an amazing community place. It has been an extension of the school learning culture, and a great place for our kids and families to show up on Saturdays to get reading materials [and] to participate in our programs and activities.”

Books at Richard Wright Library are wrapped in plastic prior to being relocated. The branch was vandalized again late Wednesday or early Thursday. (Floyd Council)

Wright, a single-story building with large picture windows facing McDowell Road, was built in 1960 and opened in 1962. Originally known as the South Hills Library, it was renamed in honor of Wright in 2006.

“This building was once one of our most beautiful regional library facilities,” he said. “Because it wasn’t maintained consistently, basically, it started to stew away.”

The branch closed in 2000 and has remained closed to the public since.

“Recently, the city put a large blue tarp on top of the building because the roof has been in disrepair for so long,” Council said. “Over a year ago, a big cascade of ceiling came down on the inside of the children’s area. Several books were wet. The carpet and the fixtures on the inside were just permanently damaged.”

Council said around the time that happened, several of the branch’s most popular titles were transferred to other branches, so they could still be checked out by the public.

Now, JHLS is working to obtain historic landmark status for the Wright building, hoping that doing so will open up additional resources to restore it.

Council said it is his and the library system’s hope that the building can be recovered and said the city has not made a declaration that the branch is permanently closed.

“We’re just doing the right management things that anybody would have to do to recover the books,” he said. “If you recall, when this sort of vandalism was going on with the Tisdale Library, part of the problem was they waited too late. It will never happen on my watch.”

