Laurel man charged with 4 counts of drive-by shooting

Ladarious Fenderson, 29, of Laurel.
Ladarious Fenderson, 29, of Laurel.
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is behind bars after a drive-by shooting stemming from an incident in September.

According to the Laurel Police Department, 29-year-old Ladarious Fenderson is charged with four counts of drive-by shooting. His bond was set on Wednesday at $15,000 for each charge for a total of $60,000.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said four students from Northeast Jones High School driving on Susie Ruffin Avenue passed a pickup on Sept. 25 around 5 p.m.

When the students passed the truck, the pickup driver began to shoot at the students, hitting the car’s bumper twice, Cox said.

LPD began investigating and was able to find a suspect after talking to residents and business owners in the area who had home security video surveillance, Cox said.

“We’ve used Ring doorbell cameras in several cases to develop suspects,” said Cox.

After identifying the suspect as Fenderson, LPD picked him up at Howard Industries on Tuesday.

LPD Investigator Sgt. Rodrigus Carr is the lead investigator in the case.

Cox said the case will be sent to the Jones County District Attorney’s office for indictment.

