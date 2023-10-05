JPD: Man found dead in trunk of vehicle, had been at location several days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating the death of a man found in the trunk of a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The discovery was made Wednesday on Raymond Road, near North Siwell Road, around 9 p.m. outside Moe’s Diner in South Jackson.

It was discovered that the victim, 37-year-old Patrick Townsend, had been at the location for several days.

Police are gathering evidence and information on possible suspects.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

