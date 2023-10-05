Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

JPD: Man found dead in trunk of vehicle, had been at location several days

Suspect charged
Suspect charged(KTTC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating the death of a man found in the trunk of a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The discovery was made Wednesday on Raymond Road, near North Siwell Road, around 9 p.m. outside Moe’s Diner in South Jackson.

It was discovered that the victim, 37-year-old Patrick Townsend, had been at the location for several days.

Police are gathering evidence and information on possible suspects.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closed after crash sends three to hospital, knocks out power for hundreds
Road closed after crash sends three to hospital, knocks out power for hundreds
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Passenger dead after driver leaves road, collides with tree during drive-by shooting
Passenger dead after driver leaves road, collides with tree during drive-by shooting
‘The Good Stuff Store’ opens to community October 24

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
MS/AL roster reveal
Some Jones County babies testing positive for drugs.
Some Jones County babies testing positive for methamphetamine
Telehealth
Report examines how broadband and telehealth expansion can lead to cost savings