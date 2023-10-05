JPD: 3-year-old child injured in drive-by shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A three-year-old child has been injured in a drive-by shooting in Jackson.

It happened on Woodville Drive near Cooper Road around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

At last check, JPD said the child was listed in stable condition. Police have yet to describe the events that led up to the shooting.

Neighbors tell WLBT that a teenager, who was on house arrest, lived at that location.

Neighbors think Thursday’s shooting was in retaliation to a crime the teenager committed, but that information has not been confirmed by police.

WLBT is working to find out details of the incident and who JPD is looking for.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.