Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

JPD: 3-year-old child injured in drive-by shooting

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A three-year-old child has been injured in a drive-by shooting in Jackson.

It happened on Woodville Drive near Cooper Road around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

At last check, JPD said the child was listed in stable condition. Police have yet to describe the events that led up to the shooting.

Neighbors tell WLBT that a teenager, who was on house arrest, lived at that location.

Neighbors think Thursday’s shooting was in retaliation to a crime the teenager committed, but that information has not been confirmed by police.

WLBT is working to find out details of the incident and who JPD is looking for.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closed after crash sends three to hospital, knocks out power for hundreds
Road closed after crash sends three to hospital, knocks out power for hundreds
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Suspect charged
JPD: Man found dead in trunk of vehicle, had been at location several days
Passenger dead after driver leaves road, collides with tree during drive-by shooting
Passenger dead after driver leaves road, collides with tree during drive-by shooting

Latest News

Mississippi fans celebrate on the field after an NCAA college football game against LSU in...
Ole Miss fined additional $75K after fans throw debris on field
The 2023 Mississippi State Fair is here!
Quinton Simon
Thursday marks one year since Quinton Simon was reported missing
The 164th Mississippi State Fair is here!
The 2023 Mississippi State Fair is here! Here’s all you need to know
Suspect charged
JPD: Man found dead in trunk of vehicle, had been at location several days