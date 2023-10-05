Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast:

Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The cold front is about move through our area and even a little rain is accompanying it.  There may be a rumble of thunder overnight as the front moves through.  Expect slightly cooler weather Friday with a few morning leftover showers, followed by much cooler weather later in the day and into this weekend with strong wind gusts as well.  Rainfall is expected to be minimal unfortunately through Friday. The coldest weather of the season and in months is moving in for this weekend.  With sunshine and low humidity, expect daytime highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.  The average high and low temperature this time of year is 82 and 59.  Sunrise is 6:58am and the sunset is 6:39pm.  The tropics are looking quiet with one system in the Atlantic, but nothing in the Gulf or Caribbean at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Road closed after crash sends three to hospital, knocks out power for hundreds
Road closed after crash sends three to hospital, knocks out power for hundreds
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Suspect charged
JPD: Man found dead in trunk of vehicle, had been at location several days
Passenger dead after driver leaves road, collides with tree during drive-by shooting
Passenger dead after driver leaves road, collides with tree during drive-by shooting

Latest News

Weekend Planner
First Alert Forecast: showers possible today ahead of falling temperatures this weekend
Light rain chances are possible today as the front continues to push into the our area! We are...
First Alert Forecast: Cold Front approaches today bringing us light rain chances during the afternoon! Cooler temperatures for this weekend, with Lows falling to the 40s!
Temperatures will begin to drop following the Cold Front as we head into the weekend!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast!
Feeling like Fall this weekend
First Alert Forecast: