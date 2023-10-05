First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The cold front is about move through our area and even a little rain is accompanying it. There may be a rumble of thunder overnight as the front moves through. Expect slightly cooler weather Friday with a few morning leftover showers, followed by much cooler weather later in the day and into this weekend with strong wind gusts as well. Rainfall is expected to be minimal unfortunately through Friday. The coldest weather of the season and in months is moving in for this weekend. With sunshine and low humidity, expect daytime highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. The average high and low temperature this time of year is 82 and 59. Sunrise is 6:58am and the sunset is 6:39pm. The tropics are looking quiet with one system in the Atlantic, but nothing in the Gulf or Caribbean at this time.

