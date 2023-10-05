First Alert Forecast: showers possible today ahead of falling temperatures this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Much welcomed changes to our forecast are taking place today from an approaching cold front to our west. This front will not only keep most of us cloudy, but it will also feature the chance for some showers today into tonight. This may help out to an extent with our exceptional drought that remains in place for a large portion of central Mississippi. Temperatures will be held back today under the clouds and with the potential for rain with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Some scattered showers will continue overnight as the front tracks eastward as lows bottom out in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Outside of a few showers early Friday, most of the area will see improvements as the cold front begins to shift to the east. Clouds will gradually clear and thin out as the day goes on with highs still in the 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: It will feel a lot more like fall by this weekend once the cooler, drier air settles in. Highs on Saturday and Sunday are forecast to only reach the 70s during the afternoon hours, which is actually below normal for early October. With breezy winds and lower humidity values, we will be monitoring the risk of wildfire danger. Chilly nights are also anticipated over the weekend and early next week with morning lows in the 40s. Our airmass will start to moderate by next week as highs return to the lower and middle 80s.

