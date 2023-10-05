Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: Cold Front approaches today bringing us light rain chances during the afternoon! Cooler temperatures for this weekend, with Lows falling to the 40s!

Light rain chances are possible today as the front continues to push into the our area! We are...
Light rain chances are possible today as the front continues to push into the our area! We are tracking cooler weather for the weekend!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Thursday!

Highs will reach the upper 80s Thursday with a few showers possible with accumulations of a quarter to half inch possible. A cool front is moving in Thursday, the start of the Mississippi state fair. Severe weather is unlikely, but just a few showers are possible from Thursday into Friday.

Rainfall is expected to be minimal unfortunately. The coldest weather of the season and in months is moving in for this weekend. With sunshine and low humidity, expect highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Temperatures will begin to drop following the Cold Front as we head into the weekend!

The average high and low temperature this time of year is 83 and 59. Sunrise is 6:57am and the sunset is 6:40pm. The tropics are looking quiet with one system in the Atlantic, but nothing in the Gulf or Caribbean at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Temperatures will begin to drop following the Cold Front as we head into the weekend!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast!

Most Read

Road closed after crash sends three to hospital, knocks out power for hundreds
Road closed after crash sends three to hospital, knocks out power for hundreds
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Passenger dead after driver leaves road, collides with tree during drive-by shooting
Passenger dead after driver leaves road, collides with tree during drive-by shooting
‘The Good Stuff Store’ opens to community October 24

Latest News

Temperatures will begin to drop following the Cold Front as we head into the weekend!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast!
Feeling like Fall this weekend
First Alert Forecast:
Next 3 Days
First Alert Forecast: chance for rain and cooler weather expected by late week
We have chances for rain to return Thursday and Friday! Following the Cold Front, we are...
First Alert Forecast: We are tracking rain chances to return Thursday and Friday due to the Cold Front! Temperatures will also drop going into the weekend!