Corps needs more money to complete Pearl River flood control study

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials say they need more money to wrap up a report that could determine the future of flood control along the Pearl River.

This week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirmed it had exhausted $1 million in federal funding set aside to evaluate the various proposals drawn up to prevent flooding along the river.

“They said they used their budget up, and their folks are having to put their pencils down while they look for additional funding,” said Keith Turner, attorney for the local flood control district.

It was not known when or where the additional funding would come from. Corps officials tell WLBT they’re waiting to see if any allocations were included in the recent continuing resolution passed by Congress.

The news comes more than a month after U.S. Assistant Secretary of the Army Michael Connor announced he would delay the September 1 release of the environmental impact statement reviewing flood control proposals, saying more time was needed to go through public comments.

“While we cannot thoroughly assess all comments received, we are working to make sure our analyses address some of the more frequently received comments, like flooding issues on the tributaries,” according to a statement found on the Corps’ website. “Thank you for your patience as we work through this process.”

Four public meetings were held earlier this year, where people were invited to offer their opinions on the need for flood control, as well as what kind of projects they would like to see to provide it.

Turner said Connor’s decision to delay the release wasn’t due to the lack of funding. Instead, it was made at the behest of the Rankin-Hinds flood district.

Rankin-Hinds is the Rankin-Hinds Pearl River Flood and Drainage Control District, which is the local sponsor of the project commonly referred to as “One Lake,” a proposal that would include building a 1,500-acre lake along the Pearl to help prevent future flooding. The lake would run from north of Lakeland Drive to south of I-20 near Richland.

“That was our request, to spend more time with the Corps addressing what were some significant issues that required more collaboration,” Turner said.

Keith Turner discusses the One Lake Project. (WLBT)

Questions remain regarding One Lake’s environmental impact, as well as whether the project was being built to Corps’ standards.

“We wanted to say, ‘Let’s look at this in detail, study it, and [explain] why this is the best way to approach this issue, save some money, and satisfy Corps’ requirements,’” Turner said. “The Corps has lots of regulations. Structural designs have to meet certain conditions. But there are several ways to do it, and we want to make sure we use the most cost-effective approach.”

There were also questions on the mitigation side. One Lake would flood several hundred acres of existing wetlands and forest. To help offset those losses, several hundred acres would have to be purchased or built elsewhere.

“It was important to us that the mitigation be done, as much as possible, to benefit the Pearl River,” Turner said. “We’re working with mitigation organizations to find cost-effective ways to implement mitigation on the river itself.”

One Lake is one of several flood control projects being evaluated by the Corps as a way to prevent flooding along the Pearl River. Other alternatives include bolstering the existing levee system, buying out and relocating property owners currently in the floodplain, and creating a hybrid project that would have elements from various proposals.

Last year, Congress secured separate allocations of $300,000 and $700,000 to conduct the study. Lawmakers also allocated $221 million in construction funding for the project chosen through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. At the time, the $221 million was more than half of the estimated $360 million needed to build One Lake.

It was not known when or where the funds would be found to complete the environmental impact study.

Col. Christopher Klein told Rankin-Hinds officials he hoped to identify a source for the additional money by the end of the week.

A Corps spokeswoman referred WLBT to the agency’s website.

