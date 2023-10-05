Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Capital City Pride event scheduled for this weekend

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The founding director of Capital City Pride Jason McCarty talks through the plans for the event scheduled for this weekend.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closed after crash sends three to hospital, knocks out power for hundreds
Road closed after crash sends three to hospital, knocks out power for hundreds
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Suspect charged
JPD: Man found dead in trunk of vehicle, had been at location several days
Passenger dead after driver leaves road, collides with tree during drive-by shooting
Passenger dead after driver leaves road, collides with tree during drive-by shooting

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Cowboy’s Kitchen: WLBT’s Justin Penn shares a family recipe
Cowboy’s Kitchen: WLBT’s Justin Penn shares a family recipe
A new altitude valve is being installed on a water tank in Jackson.
Valve repair on water storage tank to wrap up this week
Tennessee woman charged with man’s murder after remains found in Olive Branch