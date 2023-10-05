Brookhaven native commits to Southern Miss football

Promote Your Business
By Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A native of Brookhaven will continue his collegiate football career and play at the next level after accepting an offer from head coach Will Hall and the University of Southern Mississippi.

Tyler Fortenberry, a tight end at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, announced his commitment to the Golden Eagles on Thursday.

The sophomore will join tight end commit from Hartfield Academy Reed Jesiolowski in the class of 2024 in hopes of replacing senior USM tight end Cole Cavallo’s production after this season.

Fortenberry played at Brookhaven Academy before his career at Co-Lin. He chose Southern Miss after visits with Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

