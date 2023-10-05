Brookhaven native commits to Southern Miss football

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A native of Brookhaven will continue his collegiate football career and play at the next level after accepting an offer from head coach Will Hall and the University of Southern Mississippi.

Tyler Fortenberry, a tight end at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, announced his commitment to the Golden Eagles on Thursday.

First off I want to thank God, my parents, and all the coaches who have coached me along the way, with that being said I have decided to commit to the University of Southern Mississippi to further my academic and athletic career! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/F7Sxe1heHE — Tyler Fortenberry (@ty23fortenberry) October 5, 2023

The sophomore will join tight end commit from Hartfield Academy Reed Jesiolowski in the class of 2024 in hopes of replacing senior USM tight end Cole Cavallo’s production after this season.

Fortenberry played at Brookhaven Academy before his career at Co-Lin. He chose Southern Miss after visits with Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

