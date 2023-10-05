Brandon man to spend 20 years in prison for sexual battery of child

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon man will spend the next 20 years behind bars, after being sentenced on a charge of sexual battery of a child.

On Thursday, Madison-Rankin District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced Gino Giammarco, 50, was sentenced to 25 years with five years suspended, after entering a guilty plea to the charge.

Upon his release, he will be required to register as a sex offender. He also must not have any contact with the victim.

On October 10, 2022, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a local hospital that a juvenile was there to be examined. The victim reported being sexually assaulted by the defendant. A deputy was sent to the hospital to gather additional information and evidence.

Giammarco eventually confessed to some crimes, and based on the investigation, was charged with multiple sex crimes against the same child.

On September 25, the morning of his trial, Giammarco pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery and was sentenced.

“Thank you to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, the Parker Children’s Center, and the local hospital for reporting and conducting a thorough investigation that led to getting this sex offender off the streets,” Bramlett said. “This is a great example of why mandatory reporting is necessary and helps victims.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.