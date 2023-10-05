Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Body found in car at local Jackson diner

Body found in car at local Jackson diner
Body found in car at local Jackson diner(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A body has been found in a vehicle in the parking lot of a diner in Jackson.

The Jackson Police Department tells 3 On Your Side that officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. concerning an unknown vehicle in the parking lot of Moe’s Diner in South Jackson.

When JPD arrived at the scene and began investigating, officers found a man dead inside of the vehicle.

Jackson Police determined that the man was a victim of a homicide.

The identity of the man is unknown at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Manhunt underway after clerk shot during armed robbery at gas station
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
HARDY arrives at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at The Grand...
HARDY cancels show at Brandon Amphitheater, citing ‘serious anxiety’
Casheka Arrington
Mississippi woman arrested after her baby tests positive for meth

Latest News

Elijah Dunomes, 32, was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping and attempted rape.
Gulfport man behind bars after attempted rape in Waveland
Passenger dead after driver leaves road, collides with tree during drive-by shooting
Passenger dead after driver leaves road, collides with tree during drive-by shooting
Woman prostitutes herself near elementary school, arrested and charged, police say
Woman prostitutes herself near elementary school, arrested and charged, police say
Joshua Robison
Ocean Springs driver charged with DUI after allegedly hitting 2 pedestrians in Mobile
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited