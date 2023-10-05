Body found in car at local Jackson diner

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A body has been found in a vehicle in the parking lot of a diner in Jackson.

The Jackson Police Department tells 3 On Your Side that officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. concerning an unknown vehicle in the parking lot of Moe’s Diner in South Jackson.

When JPD arrived at the scene and began investigating, officers found a man dead inside of the vehicle.

Jackson Police determined that the man was a victim of a homicide.

The identity of the man is unknown at this time.

