Body found in car at local Jackson diner
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A body has been found in a vehicle in the parking lot of a diner in Jackson.
The Jackson Police Department tells 3 On Your Side that officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. concerning an unknown vehicle in the parking lot of Moe’s Diner in South Jackson.
When JPD arrived at the scene and began investigating, officers found a man dead inside of the vehicle.
Jackson Police determined that the man was a victim of a homicide.
The identity of the man is unknown at this time.
