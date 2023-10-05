3 On Your Side Investigates: Rolling Fork Recovery or Ripoff?

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLBT) - There are definite signs of recovery in Rolling Fork six months since a deadly tornado hit the town in the Mississippi Delta.

For the last few weeks, 3 On Your Side has been digging into how your tax dollars are being spent.

One contract in particular is with a church ministry in Vicksburg. It lists thousands of dollars a week going to several people - including the church’s pastor.

While some are charging big bucks, there are still Rolling Fork residents struggling through each day, some still without homes.

WLBT learned more in this 3 On Your Side Investigation, Rolling Fork Recovery or Ripoff?

One contract that is raising red flags for many Rolling Fork residents is with Dr. General Bryant of Traveler's Rest Church in Vicksburg.

One contract that is raising red flags for many Rolling Fork residents is with Dr. General Bryant of Traveler’s Rest Church in Vicksburg.

Below is a moment when Dr. Bryant was at a Rolling Fork Board of Aldermen meeting. After he is asked a question about the kind of work he is doing, this is his response.

Dr. Bryant said, ”I’ll say this here, and I don’t care if FEMA or MEMA is in here; their job is to come and do their job. Our job as grant managers is to make sure that we maximize and get every dime that we can get for this city as we build back better.”

MEMA and FEMA still have representatives in Rolling Fork.

FEMA has at least 400 people on the ground in areas of Mississippi hit by severe weather. Part of their job is to give guidance and help direct assistance to those in need.

That’s why some residents are questioning contracts like one for Traveler’s Rest Ministries and the pastor, Dr. Bryant.

Noelle Whiteside is one of those residents.

Noelle Whiteside is one of those residents.

Noelle Whiteside said, “The resources are here, but our local government has no clue what they’re doing. There is no transparency and it’s not going to the people who need it. They don’t listen to those who are here to advise them.”

3 On Your Side was able to get a copy of the contract.

According to the document, Travelers Rest Ministries was given the Grant Management Master Services Agreement for Public Assistance.

Under the contract, an engineer will be paid $9,400 a week plus expenses, which include over $1,900 dollars for lodging. An administrative assistant with Travelers Rest Ministries will be paid $4,000 a week - about $16,000 a month.

And the pastor, as the program manager, will be paid $8,400 dollars a week - over $33,000 a month.

WLBT asked Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker about the contract and the fees.

WLBT asked Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker about the contract and the fees.

Mayor Walker said, “I really think that this is a situation that really needs to be looked into by the city administration.”

“You’re raising your eyebrows. Do those fees make you raise your eyebrows looking at them?” we asked.

Walker said, “Well, when you look at large numbers for certain services, it is questionable. And, again, I say it needs to be looked into.”

The Mayor also says the contract is a situation city administration should look into. (WLBT)

“So how was the contract awarded?” we asked.

Walker said, “They came up, and met with us. As a matter of fact, I met the pastor in Vicksburg, Mississippi. And he shared with me that he was interested in coming up to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, sitting down, talking to our board, and that there may be something that he could do to help us. This was shortly after the storm. Of course, that communication went on for a while before any business relationship took place.”

After numerous attempts to reach Bryant, 3 On Your Side went to the church in Vicksburg.

“I was wondering if Bryant is in. ‘He is not here today.’ He’s not here today? ‘No ma’am.’ Could I leave my card? I’ve been trying to reach him.”

WLBT did talk with Bryant a few days ago by phone.

He said he would not comment any further on the situation but verified his contract with the city of Rolling Fork is still in place. We have also learned Travelers Rest Ministries registered with the Secretary of State’s Office in January of this year as a non-profit.

3 On Your Side made calls to Amory another town devastated by a tornado on March 25. We were told the city clerk is handling grants for that city, the same work Dr. Bryant was hired to do in Rolling Fork.

While WLBT could not get the exact salary, online the average salary range is $39,000 to $48,000 a year, compared to over $33,000 a month for Dr. Bryant.

Rebecca Hay headed the distribution center in Rolling Fork after the tornado.

Hay said, “We have one employee, he lost everything. His mother is now paralyzed, and he qualifies for nothing.”

We met with a group of concerned residents who are troubled with how city leaders have responded to them or not responded. They fear for the future of their town.

Noelle Whiteside, “I want to be clear, there have been people here willing to guide our elected officials, but they will not take it. They don’t want anybody to have any part of it. Other than themselves, they want to make the decisions. But birds of a feather flock together.”

Many of the residents we talked with said they did not want to talk on camera, telling us they feared retribution or making enemies.

But for others the frustration of seeing their neighbors still struggle has become too much, and they are pleading for help.

“Rolling Fork is strong, not because of our leaders, we’re strong because we’re family. And it doesn’t matter what color you are,” Whiteside said.

Diane Shelton says when the tornado hit, she had just had back surgery. Her rental home was destroyed.

Shelton has been living with a friend in what she calls a tiny house. She says she cooks on a hotplate that was given to her and washes her dishes outside at a water hydrant.

Diane Shelton said, “I ain’t got no kitchen, I ain’t got no things, I ain’t got the stuff but that’s a roof out the rain.”

You may wonder about the toll all of this is having on tornado victims and their children.

Dr. Miriam Hamilton is the only therapist in Sharkey and Issaquena Counties. She has been counseling tornado victims since the storm hit providing help where she can.

She and her family also lost everything.

Dr. Hamilton said, “I went in to see one parent and she had a bottle of Coke and she said, ‘I’ve been drinking this Coke for three days, and I had that bag of chips.’ And I just look at her and I just, my heart just broke.”

Mayor Walker says he is aware of the concerns and questions about how he and the board have handled the recovery process.

Walker said, “It bothers me. You know, I think it’s important to be transparent with what we do as a city and city administration. It’s important that the taxpayers understand what we’re doing, how we’re doing, and what our plans are to move forward. I don’t have any objections to that. It’s important that they know and that they understand.”

Many of the residents tell us they don’t understand. And they feel many are profiting from their pain. Dr. Hamilton says they feel forgotten.

Dr. Hamilton said, “For the people who had hard lives before the tornado it’s even harder now. They’re hungry and that breaks my heart.”

WLBT reached out to several state agencies, including the State Auditor’s Office.

A spokesman for the State Auditor tells us they cannot confirm or deny an investigation into what is happening in Rolling Fork. Again, remember MEMA and FEMA can and will provide guidance to city officials at no cost.

There are some good points we can share with you. More FEMA trailers are in place helping families who lost everything move out of hotels and motels and back to their community.

