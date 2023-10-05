Promote Your Business
The 2023 Mississippi State Fair is here! Here’s all you need to know

The 164th Mississippi State Fair is here!
The 164th Mississippi State Fair is here!(KFDA)
By Morgan Harris
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 164th Mississippi State Fair is here! Scheduled for October 5-15, 2023, this event is an 11-day extravaganza filled

with family-friendly entertainment, livestock exhibitions, and not to mention, lots of rides, unique foods, and fun games for all ages.

WLBT’s Morgan Harris had a blast on the opening day.

Below is a look at what you can expect each day in terms of attractions, events and pricing information.

‘The Good Stuff Store’ opens to community October 24

