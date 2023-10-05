The 2023 Mississippi State Fair is here! Here’s all you need to know

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 164th Mississippi State Fair is here! Scheduled for October 5-15, 2023, this event is an 11-day extravaganza filled

with family-friendly entertainment, livestock exhibitions, and not to mention, lots of rides, unique foods, and fun games for all ages.

WLBT’s Morgan Harris had a blast on the opening day.

Below is a look at what you can expect each day in terms of attractions, events and pricing information.

2023 Fun Guide by WLBT3 on Scribd

