Yazoo City appoints new police chief

YAZOO, Miss. (WLBT) - Yazoo City has once again appointed a new person to lead the police department.

The position of Yazoo City Police Chief has been a revolving door for nearly a decade. Now, for the ninth time, residents will see a new face running the department — Terry Gann.

“I made chief deputy at the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office, and a lot of people came into my office saying, ‘We wish you would go apply for this chief’s position.’ Finally, enough people came in and asked me to apply. So, I went and applied here,” Gann said.

Since 2009, Gann has been with the Sheriff’s Office and assisting Yazoo City with violent crimes as well. Now, he plans on bringing a similar style of policing into the city permanently.

“My way of policing is a little old school,” said Gann. “I knew that I was going to be bringing that same kind of policing into this police department. I figured they probably wouldn’t want the heat, but they welcomed it.”

Residents like Christopher Thomas say youth violence is one of the things he’d like to see tackled more by the new leadership.

“It has gotten out of hand over the last few years,” Thomas said. “It’s too small of a city for our crime rate to be where it is. We definitely need the crime rate to be addressed.”

“We’re having kids shot and killed,” Gann said. “We’re having small kids being accidentally shot during these drive-by shootings and things of that nature. I’m just... I’m tired of kids being shot.”

Former Chief Kenneth Hampton told 3 on Your Side that Mayor David Starling and the council’s control over the department was one of the reasons why he left after just a year.

Chief Gann says that was brought up before he signed on to the team.

“One of them asked me, ‘What do you need from us?’ And I said, ‘I need you to be understanding when these people start coming into this office complaining that we’re doing what we got to do,” Gann said.

“Hopefully, he does something that makes a difference,” Thomas said.

