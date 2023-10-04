Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Yazoo City appoints new police chief

By Holly Emery
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO, Miss. (WLBT) - Yazoo City has once again appointed a new person to lead the police department.

The position of Yazoo City Police Chief has been a revolving door for nearly a decade. Now, for the ninth time, residents will see a new face running the department — Terry Gann.

“I made chief deputy at the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office, and a lot of people came into my office saying, ‘We wish you would go apply for this chief’s position.’ Finally, enough people came in and asked me to apply. So, I went and applied here,” Gann said.

Since 2009, Gann has been with the Sheriff’s Office and assisting Yazoo City with violent crimes as well. Now, he plans on bringing a similar style of policing into the city permanently.

“My way of policing is a little old school,” said Gann. “I knew that I was going to be bringing that same kind of policing into this police department. I figured they probably wouldn’t want the heat, but they welcomed it.”

Residents like Christopher Thomas say youth violence is one of the things he’d like to see tackled more by the new leadership.

“It has gotten out of hand over the last few years,” Thomas said. “It’s too small of a city for our crime rate to be where it is. We definitely need the crime rate to be addressed.”

“We’re having kids shot and killed,” Gann said. “We’re having small kids being accidentally shot during these drive-by shootings and things of that nature. I’m just... I’m tired of kids being shot.”

Former Chief Kenneth Hampton told 3 on Your Side that Mayor David Starling and the council’s control over the department was one of the reasons why he left after just a year.

Chief Gann says that was brought up before he signed on to the team.

“One of them asked me, ‘What do you need from us?’ And I said, ‘I need you to be understanding when these people start coming into this office complaining that we’re doing what we got to do,” Gann said.

“Hopefully, he does something that makes a difference,” Thomas said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Manhunt underway after clerk shot during armed robbery at gas station
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
HARDY arrives at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at The Grand...
HARDY cancels show at Brandon Amphitheater, citing ‘serious anxiety’
2 injured after drive-by shooting outside Jackson barbershop

Latest News

Questions raised about relocating utility customer call centers to Mississippi
‘We need to take a look at that’: Hinds Co. supervisor to consider penalties against AMR following 3OYS response time investigation
Sanderson Farms Championship: Don’t underestimate the practice rounds
Falling tree limb fractures skull of Fondren woman