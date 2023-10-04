Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Woolfolk Building closed after water line breaks

A worker cleans up water after a line rupture inside the Woolfolk State Office Building.
A worker cleans up water after a line rupture inside the Woolfolk State Office Building.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren, Howard Ballou and Christopher Fields
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A state office building in downtown Jackson is closed Wednesday after a water line break flooded part of the facility.

The break occurred at the Woolfolk State Office Building on North West Street.

According to sources, a line supplying water to an air conditioning unit ruptured, forcing the air conditioners and elevators there to be shut off, and forcing the building to be closed.

It was not known when the break occurred or when offices would reopen. Most employees have been sent home for the day.

Crews were cleaning up water on the first floor when WLBT arrived.

A sign posted on the building’s front door tells visitors not to enter.

Woolfolk is home to the Mississippi Insurance Commission, the Office of the State Auditor, the Department of Finance and Administration, and the Capitol Police.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Manhunt underway after clerk shot during armed robbery at gas station
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
HARDY arrives at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at The Grand...
HARDY cancels show at Brandon Amphitheater, citing ‘serious anxiety’
Paul Holley
Second-in-command with Rankin County Sheriff’s Office resigns

Latest News

Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
-
JCSD: Man stabbed multiple times in head, attacker shot in chest
Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, October 4
Road closed after crash sends three to hospital, knocks out power for hundreds
Road closed after crash sends three to hospital, knocks out power for hundreds