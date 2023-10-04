Woolfolk Building closed after water line breaks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A state office building in downtown Jackson is closed Wednesday after a water line break flooded part of the facility.

The break occurred at the Woolfolk State Office Building on North West Street.

According to sources, a line supplying water to an air conditioning unit ruptured, forcing the air conditioners and elevators there to be shut off, and forcing the building to be closed.

It was not known when the break occurred or when offices would reopen. Most employees have been sent home for the day.

Crews were cleaning up water on the first floor when WLBT arrived.

A sign posted on the building’s front door tells visitors not to enter.

Woolfolk is home to the Mississippi Insurance Commission, the Office of the State Auditor, the Department of Finance and Administration, and the Capitol Police.

