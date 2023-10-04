‘Wonderful to see’: Residents say they’re seeing progress days after Henifin takes over Jackson sewer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After calling the city every week for six months, Belhaven resident Gavin Bird finally saw a sewer vacuum truck pull into his neighborhood this week.

The truck was dispatched to clean out a clogged manhole on Quinn Street, one that had been spewing untreated sewage for at least a year.

“This is the first time I’ve seen anything actually getting done, on this street in particular,” he said. “It’s wonderful to see that actually happening.”

The truck comes just days after U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate signed an order temporarily placing Jackson’s sewer system under the control of Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin.

Henifin, who took over the city’s water system in November, hit the ground running weeks ago when Wingate signed the first stipulated order putting sewer under his tutelage.

“I think up to this point, we’ve maybe taken care of 30 or so of the dry-weather SSOs. They’ve been completed and removed,” Henifin said. “It’s been pretty fast-moving and we’re getting things done.”

Wingate signed the initial order on July 31. However, the order was vacated to allow for a 30-day public comment period at the behest of the U.S. Department of Justice.

That comment period ended on July 31.

Comments received during that period, more than 660 of them, were filed with the U.S. District Court last week. The vast majority of those, 95 percent, were in favor of putting Henifin in charge.

Wingate signed the new order on September 30.

“I think it just validates what we’ve done. I mean, we’ve got great contractors, great staff, great consultants,” Henifin said. “They’re all working very, very hard at trying to get Jackson’s water issues put behind us. And I think they will be able to pivot to the sewer side pretty quickly.”

The order gives Henifin four years to bring the sewer system into compliance with federal water quality laws, while the city, the EPA, DOJ, and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality hammer out a new consent decree.

For Henifin, work includes nearly a dozen priority projects, like repairing hundreds of SSOs. Court records indicate there are 215 active SSOs across the city. Henifin says there are more.

“We’re just trying to hit the ones that we knew were the worst, at least some of the ones that were the worst,” he said. “There’s still many more to go. We have 300 or so to choose from.”

Priority projects also include rehabilitating the sewer system in the Queens area, cleaning and repairing the West Bank Interceptor, bypassing a broken sewer main under Mill Street, installing a new peak flow wastewater pump at the Savanna Street Wastewater Treatment Plant, cleaning the plant’s storage lagoons, and finding and fixing emergency sewer breaks.

That work is expected to cost around $130 million and will be paid for with a combination of federal funds and collections from customers.

Court documents reference $125 million in federal allocations directed to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers specifically for infrastructure improvements in Jackson, as well as millions of dollars more in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Henifin said Corps money likely wouldn’t be used for finding and fixing SSOs but for larger, planned-out work.

“The Corps doesn’t give you the money. You develop a scope, and they approve the scope, and they actually design, construct, do everything,” he said. “That’s not really well suited to this find-and-fix work.”

“They’re going to be doing some big work, largely at the plants. There’s some work that has to be done with the three treatment plants. And they’ll be doing some of the small pipe replacement projects that I’ve talked about,” he said. “While we’re there, we’re going to replace the sewer lines, all the public infrastructure.”

Henifin previously stated work also will include addressing breaks that cause sewage to back up in residents’ homes.

Robert Benson says backups have happened to him several times at his home on Kingsroad Avenue.

“When we moved out here, we had a bad place in the street, and I thought maybe the streets were bad. But come to find out, [we] had a bad sewer line under the street,” he said. “It’s been out here about 13 years, and we can’t get nothing done.”

Like Bird, Benson is hopeful Henifin’s appointment will mean the sewer main there will soon be repaired. And like Bird, he’s already seen workers show up on his street.

“They had a snake going out in the main hole right there,” he said. “So, I don’t know if that’s got anything to do with here or not. But that’s been messing up, [causing stuff to back] up in my house, and I’ve had to come out here and clean it out.”

Robert Benson says crews recently came out to snake a sewer main near his home. He's been dealing with sewer backups for years. (WLBT)

For the find-it-and-fix-it projects, Henifin said he’s working with the state to repurpose the city’s ARPA funding. He’s also focusing on ensuring more people are paying their bills and getting the correct bills.

Last November, Jackson received $35.6 million in ARPA grant funding through the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program. Funds were allocated for various water and sewer projects across the city, including rehabbing the West Bank Interceptor and reconstructing the Mill Street sewer main.

Henifin, who is in charge of the city’s water and sewer finances per both the November and September stipulated orders, says if the state is willing to rescope how the ARPA funds are used, it could speed up how quickly sewer leaks are repaired.

“[The state has] been extremely cooperative, trying to find a way to help us there,” he said. “It’s in everybody’s best interest to get the sewage out of the street. They’re working with us very closely to make that happen.”

