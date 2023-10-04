Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Woman prostitutes herself near elementary school, arrested and charged, police say

Woman prostitutes herself near elementary school, arrested and charged, police say
Woman prostitutes herself near elementary school, arrested and charged, police say(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say was prostituting near an elementary school.

On October 3, officers responded to a call regarding a prostitution bust near Highway 78.

According to police, a decoy approached the suspect, Shaquayla Robinson who was in an area known for prostitution.

Police say that Robinson then engaged in a sexual conversation with the decoy, offering both oral and natural sex.

This exchange occurred within a mile distance of American Way Elementary School.

Robinson was arrested and booked on October 3.

She is now facing charges for prostitution near a church or school.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Manhunt underway after clerk shot during armed robbery at gas station
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
HARDY arrives at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at The Grand...
HARDY cancels show at Brandon Amphitheater, citing ‘serious anxiety’
Casheka Arrington
Mississippi woman arrested after her baby tests positive for meth

Latest News

Recruiters struggle to meet employer demand for workers
Recruiters struggle to meet employer demand for workers
Ag Commissioner, again, vows fairgrounds will be safest place in state during upcoming fair
Ag Commissioner, again, vows fairgrounds will be safest place in state during upcoming fair
Studio 3 Team Learns To Golf
Byram Police Department Interview
Upcoming Brandon Events