WLBT employee receives $10,000 scholarship from Beyoncé's foundation

Michael A. White, Jr.
Michael A. White, Jr.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congratulations are in order for a WLBT employee who received a $10,000 scholarship from the BeyGOOD Foundation established by the one and only Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Michael A. White, Jr. was named a BeyGOOD scholar for exhibiting outstanding potential, mentorship, a strong desire to impact society positively, and portraying academic excellence.

“It’s a rewarding experience because it lets me know that the labor is not in vain. Winning this award as an HBCU student brings it home because all of the hard work I’ve put in is being recognized,” Michael said, who obtained his bachelor of science in mass communications from JSU.

Michael currently serves as director of operations for the Gray Media Training Center here at WLBT. The center’s purpose is to bring more diversity and inclusion in the broadcast industry, focusing on students from historically Black colleges and universities across the state.

