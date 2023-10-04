‘We need to take a look at that’; Hinds Co. supervisor to consider penalties against AMR following 3OYS response time investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after a 3 On Your Side investigation revealed lackluster ambulance response times in Hinds County, one supervisor believes they need to take a closer look at assessing monetary penalties against AMR because of its noncompliance.

District 2 Supervisor David Archie said the county needs to do a better job making sure AMR follows its contract.

“It is my responsibility to talk to most of the supervisors that are present, have a discussion, and see what is best in terms of assessing them for being late and not being on time,” Archie said. “I think we need to take a look at that. There’s no question about that.”

The comments come after our 3 On Your Side investigation revealed AMR had been failing to follow its contract with taxpayers for at least four months — to the point of breaching that agreement — and determined Hinds County has yet to enforce it.

A WLBT analysis of response time reports from the county showed AMR responded on time on average 52 percent of the time in Jackson, 50 percent of the time in Clinton, and 47 percent of the time in Byram, far below the 85 percent required in its contract.

The contract, renewed in 2021, requires the county to assess penalties of $2,500 for every percentage point below the required 85 percent in the second consecutive month of noncompliance, with those penalties assessed separately for Jackson, Clinton, Byram, and rural Hinds County.

Our investigation found the county should have fined AMR $222,500 in February, with that number reaching $832,000 over the four-month period of reports we analyzed.

AMR spokesperson Jim Pollard told WLBT that the county had not assessed penalties against the company in a decade.

That doesn’t, however, mean AMR had been noncompliant over that length of time.

Archie couldn’t explain why the county hadn’t pursued penalties against the company since he’s been in office but said it’s worth revisiting.

He also lobbed criticism at the city of Jackson.

Hinds County filed suit against the Capital City last month, alleging a request for proposals for ambulance services issued by Jackson leaders violated the county’s contract with AMR.

“The response times of the Jackson Police Department are not so good, especially if it’s not an emergency,” We understand that, but not once have the city of Jackson come to Hinds County and had a conversation in terms of talking about our response time and what we need to do in order to make it better,” Archie said.

There’s one big reason why the city hasn’t done that: the county still has yet to provide those public response time reports to Jackson officials.

Court documents reveal the city of Jackson filed a public records complaint against the county for violating the Mississippi Public Records Act.

Our investigation found that Jackson officials had never seen those monthly reports showing AMR’s poor response time rates until 3 On Your Side shared them with Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee.

