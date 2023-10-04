Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Things To Know Wednesday, October 4

Things To Know
Things To Know(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. ‘I could’ve been dead’: Jackson woman thankful to be alive after car crashes through her home during police chase

Imagine you’re resting inside your home when, all of a sudden, a car comes crashing through your living room. That was the scary reality for Lavon Williams, who lives in Jackson, just last week. “Everything is just broken up and torn up in here,” Williams said, describing her home. On the inside, you can see the cracked wall and damage to her floor. However, it’s the outside that was hit the hardest. The side of her home is boarded up after a car came crashing in, knocking the home off its foundation.

2. JPS leaders consider closing, consolidating 16 schools to optimize the district

The Jackson Public School District is recommending the closure of several schools.
The Jackson Public School District is recommending the closure of several schools.(WLBT)

The Jackson Public School District is recommending the closure of several schools. Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene revealed the district’s optimization plan during tonight’s Board of Trustees meeting. He cited a decline in student enrollment, particularly on the elementary level, the significant investment needed to maintain facilities, and the need to stabilize staffing. The plan addresses potential closures and consolidations and also explores avenues to introduce additional academic programs.

3. Mississippi woman arrested after her baby tests positive for meth

Casheka Arrington
Casheka Arrington(Vicksburg Daily News & Jones County Sheriff's Office)

A Mississippi woman is in custody after her baby tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines, Vicksburg Daily News reports. Thirty-two-year-old Casheka Arrington, of Ellisville, is charged with child abuse and was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center last week. During Arrington’s initial court appearance on Friday, September 29, Judge Travis Haynes set her bond at $10,000.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Manhunt underway after clerk shot during armed robbery at gas station
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
HARDY arrives at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at The Grand...
HARDY cancels show at Brandon Amphitheater, citing ‘serious anxiety’
Paul Holley
Second-in-command with Rankin County Sheriff’s Office resigns

Latest News

Road closed after crash sends three to hospital, knocks out power for hundreds
Road closed after crash sends three to hospital, knocks out power for hundreds
Tracking an increase in rain chances and a rise in temperatures! This is all due to our next...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
‘The Good Stuff Store’ opens to community October 24
‘I could’ve been dead’: Jackson woman thankful to be alive after car crashes through her home during police chase