Things To Know Wednesday, October 4

1. ‘I could’ve been dead’: Jackson woman thankful to be alive after car crashes through her home during police chase

Imagine you’re resting inside your home when, all of a sudden, a car comes crashing through your living room. That was the scary reality for Lavon Williams, who lives in Jackson, just last week. “Everything is just broken up and torn up in here,” Williams said, describing her home. On the inside, you can see the cracked wall and damage to her floor. However, it’s the outside that was hit the hardest. The side of her home is boarded up after a car came crashing in, knocking the home off its foundation.

2. JPS leaders consider closing, consolidating 16 schools to optimize the district

The Jackson Public School District is recommending the closure of several schools. (WLBT)

The Jackson Public School District is recommending the closure of several schools. Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene revealed the district’s optimization plan during tonight’s Board of Trustees meeting. He cited a decline in student enrollment, particularly on the elementary level, the significant investment needed to maintain facilities, and the need to stabilize staffing. The plan addresses potential closures and consolidations and also explores avenues to introduce additional academic programs.

3. Mississippi woman arrested after her baby tests positive for meth

Casheka Arrington (Vicksburg Daily News & Jones County Sheriff's Office)

A Mississippi woman is in custody after her baby tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines, Vicksburg Daily News reports. Thirty-two-year-old Casheka Arrington, of Ellisville, is charged with child abuse and was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center last week. During Arrington’s initial court appearance on Friday, September 29, Judge Travis Haynes set her bond at $10,000.

