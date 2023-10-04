Teen caught in stolen vehicle assaults officer, flees scene in Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Crystal Springs Police are searching for a teen who escaped custody after being caught in a stolen vehicle earlier today.

Police Chief Tony Hemphill says the 16-year-old male escaped from his handcuffs, assaulted an officer, and fled on foot.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Crystal Springs Police Department at (601) 892-2121.

