Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Teen caught in stolen vehicle assaults officer, flees scene in Crystal Springs

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Crystal Springs Police are searching for a teen who escaped custody after being caught in a stolen vehicle earlier today.

Police Chief Tony Hemphill says the 16-year-old male escaped from his handcuffs, assaulted an officer, and fled on foot.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Crystal Springs Police Department at (601) 892-2121.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Manhunt underway after clerk shot during armed robbery at gas station
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
HARDY arrives at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at The Grand...
HARDY cancels show at Brandon Amphitheater, citing ‘serious anxiety’
2 injured after drive-by shooting outside Jackson barbershop

Latest News

JPS could close, consolidate 16 schools to optimize the district
WLBT at 10p
Michael A. White, Jr.
WLBT employee receives $10,000 scholarship from Beyoncé's foundation
Terry Gann
Yazoo City appoints new police chief