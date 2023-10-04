Southern Miss changing approach amid four-game losing streak

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Although head football coach Will Hall has undoubtedly recruited his most talented team to date in his three years at Southern Miss, the 2023 season has not gone to plan for the Golden Eagles.

USM began the season with a victory 40-14 over the Alcorn State Braves but has since suffered four straight defeats, including losses to the number five ranked Florida State Seminoles and two Sun Belt conference losses to start league play.

Aside from the extremely difficult 2023 schedule, the preparation has been the nailed-in factor that has let the Golden Eagles down, with the defense allowing an opening drive touchdown in every game this season and allowing 100 first-half points in the losing streak.

Coach Hall and his staff are working diligently to figure out the reasoning behind the slow start to games.

“It’s something we’re addressing as we speak... something we are urgently looking at in every facet of our program,” Hall said on Monday.

One way Coach Hall said he would try to achieve that is by going back to the basics, he revealed Wednesday.

Southern Miss will host Old Dominion for its homecoming game. The Monarchs are coming off a loss against Marshall.

However, Coach Hall acknowledges the challenge ahead.

“We have a tough matchup coming up versus Old Dominion [on Saturday]. They have been playing well over the last two weeks,” Hall said. “It’s a really good football team coming to our house playing at a high level, we certainly know that.”

The Southern Miss offensive line is set for a reshuffle, with all five positions named with a fresh set of starters, according to the latest depth chart.

Southern Miss week 6 depth chart (Southern Miss Athletics)

USM will look to repeat its homecoming heroics that were on display last season on Saturday in hopes of ending its losing streak. Kickoff against the Monarchs is set for 6 p.m., with the game streaming on ESPN Plus.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.