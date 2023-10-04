Rosters announced for 2023 MS/AL, North-South All Star games
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The rosters for the upcoming Mississippi/Alabama and North/South All-Star football games have been released.
On Wednesday morning, the Mississippi Association of Coaches announced the rosters for both the 2023 MS/AL All-Star and 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic All-Star football games.
For the 2023 MS/AL Game, six players from the Pine Belt were selected for Mississippi’s roster:
|Name
|School
|Position
|Amarion Fortenberry
|Columbia High School
|Defensive back
|Prentiss “PJ” Woodland
|Oak Grove High School
|Defensive back
|Kamron Beavers
|Bay Springs High School
|Defensive lineman
|Caleb Moore
|Oak Grove High School
|Defensive lineman
|Elijah Baker
|Hattiesburg High School
|Offensive lineman
|Anthony “AJ” Maddox
|Oak Grove High School
|Quarterback
Hattiesburg High School head coach Tony Vance was also selected to the team’s coaching staff as its scout coach.
Below is the full roster for Mississippi’s team:
14 Pine Belt area players were selected for the South’s roster for the 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic:
|Name
|School
|Position
|Jeremiah Foxworth
|Columbia High School
|Athlete
|Tajii Burkett
|Oak Grove High School
|Athlete
|Jamarion Keyes
|West Jones High School
|Athlete
|Dee Darby
|Jefferson Davis County High School
|Defensive back
|Anthony Rogers
|Laurel High School
|Defensive back
|Chase Pinkston
|Oak Grove High School
|Defensive back
|Paris Evans
|Wayne County High School
|Defensive lineman
|Isaiah Lindsey
|West Jones High School
|Defensive lineman
|Luke Stewart
|Oak Grove High School
|Kicker/punter
|Owen Carter
|Richton High School
|Linebacker
|Jerimiah Keyhea
|Laurel High School
|Offensive lineman
|Tavares Wade
|Hattiesburg High School
|Running back
|Brandon Mitchell
|Hattiesburg High School
|Tight end
|Cayden Burger
|Petal High School
|Wide receiver
The full roster for the South’s team is shown below:
The 2023 MS/AL All-Star Game will be played at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, on Saturday, Dec. 16 at noon. It will be live-streamed through FNUTL.com, as well as be available through the MAC Network, Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
For the MS/AL Game, tickets are only available through GoFan.
The 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic will be played at Milner Stadium on the campus of Gulfport High School, on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11:30 a.m.
Admission for the North/South Game is $10, and MAC cards will be accepted. Tickets for the North/South Game will also be available at the gate, as well as on GoFan.
