Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Rosters announced for 2023 MS/AL, North-South All Star games

Six Pine Belt area players were selected to Mississippi's roster for the MS/AL All-Star Game...
Six Pine Belt area players were selected to Mississippi's roster for the MS/AL All-Star Game this year, and 14 players were selected to the South's roster for the North/South Classic.(Mississippi Association of Coaches)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The rosters for the upcoming Mississippi/Alabama and North/South All-Star football games have been released.

On Wednesday morning, the Mississippi Association of Coaches announced the rosters for both the 2023 MS/AL All-Star and 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic All-Star football games.

For the 2023 MS/AL Game, six players from the Pine Belt were selected for Mississippi’s roster:

NameSchoolPosition
Amarion FortenberryColumbia High SchoolDefensive back
Prentiss “PJ” WoodlandOak Grove High SchoolDefensive back
Kamron BeaversBay Springs High SchoolDefensive lineman
Caleb MooreOak Grove High SchoolDefensive lineman
Elijah BakerHattiesburg High SchoolOffensive lineman
Anthony “AJ” MaddoxOak Grove High SchoolQuarterback

Hattiesburg High School head coach Tony Vance was also selected to the team’s coaching staff as its scout coach.

Below is the full roster for Mississippi’s team:

Mississippi's roster for the 2023 MS/AL All-Star Football Game
Mississippi's roster for the 2023 MS/AL All-Star Football Game(Mississippi Association of Coaches)

14 Pine Belt area players were selected for the South’s roster for the 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic:

NameSchoolPosition
Jeremiah FoxworthColumbia High SchoolAthlete
Tajii BurkettOak Grove High SchoolAthlete
Jamarion KeyesWest Jones High SchoolAthlete
Dee DarbyJefferson Davis County High SchoolDefensive back
Anthony RogersLaurel High SchoolDefensive back
Chase PinkstonOak Grove High SchoolDefensive back
Paris EvansWayne County High SchoolDefensive lineman
Isaiah LindseyWest Jones High SchoolDefensive lineman
Luke StewartOak Grove High SchoolKicker/punter
Owen CarterRichton High SchoolLinebacker
Jerimiah KeyheaLaurel High SchoolOffensive lineman
Tavares WadeHattiesburg High SchoolRunning back
Brandon MitchellHattiesburg High SchoolTight end
Cayden BurgerPetal High SchoolWide receiver

The full roster for the South’s team is shown below:

South's roster for the 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic.
South's roster for the 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic.(Mississippi Association of Coaches)

The 2023 MS/AL All-Star Game will be played at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, on Saturday, Dec. 16 at noon. It will be live-streamed through FNUTL.com, as well as be available through the MAC Network, Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

For the MS/AL Game, tickets are only available through GoFan.

The 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic will be played at Milner Stadium on the campus of Gulfport High School, on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11:30 a.m.

Admission for the North/South Game is $10, and MAC cards will be accepted. Tickets for the North/South Game will also be available at the gate, as well as on GoFan.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Manhunt underway after clerk shot during armed robbery at gas station
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
HARDY arrives at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at The Grand...
HARDY cancels show at Brandon Amphitheater, citing ‘serious anxiety’
Paul Holley
Second-in-command with Rankin County Sheriff’s Office resigns

Latest News

The End Zone: Holmes County Central keeps undefeated season alive with victory over Murrah
Konnor Griffin played for USA Baseball U18 in Taiwain earlier this month
Konnor Griffin reflects on time playing in Taiwan with USA Baseball
The End Zone: Terry tops Provine in low-scoring battle in WLBT’s Game of the Week
The End Zone: Terry tops Provine in low-scoring battle in WLBT’s Game of the Week
The End Zone: Terry vs. Provine
The End Zone: Terry vs. Provine