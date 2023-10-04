Road closed after crash sends three to hospital, knocks out power for hundreds

Promote Your Business
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person has been airlifted to the hospital and two other people are injured after a single-vehicle wreck in Warren County.

The crash, according to Vicksburg Daily News, happened on Halls Ferry near Gibson.

One of the people in the vehicle was lifted via Air Care to a Jackson hospital to treat their injuries. A passenger and an infant were also in the vehicle and are being treated at a Vicksburg area hospital.

The accident snapped a power pole and took out power for over 400 people in the Halls Ferry/Gibson area.

Road crews are placing barricades and the road will be closed for 4 to 6 hours to allow Entergy time to replace the pole and numerous lines on the pole.

The road closure will be on Halls Ferry just east of Gibson.

