Recruiters struggle to meet employer demand for workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In this local current job market, recruiters say you can find work if you want one. According to local recruiting companies, they have more positions than workers.

Wednesday, job opportunities awaited those wanting to work inside the Tougaloo Community Center Wednesday.

“I just left my prior job,” said Jeremy Cavett.

After attending the Jobs for Jacksonians job fair, Express Employment found the 37-year-old a new position. The food industry supervisor was looking for similar work.

“They have plenty of jobs for me to be able to explore, do what I want to do,” said Cavett. “This opportunity means a lot, meaning that now I’ll be able to find a job where I’ll actually be around people that want to see you strive, want to see you excel.”

Flowood-based Express Employment represents over 80 companies. During the job fair, the company was trying to fill 25 positions in a tight job market.

“We have the jobs. It’s just we need the people,” said Luscious Neal.

She is an Industrial Recruiting Specialist who said for the past year generally there have been more job openings than workers to fill them.

“We’re a fast-paced work environment. We get jobs throughout the day,” said Neal. “So I might have 50 jobs. I need 50 people for today, and in the morning I might have 55. It just depends on how fast we get those people in.”

Positions range from office and administrative assistants to diesel and equipment technicians and production and warehouse workers.

Jobs for Jacksonians hosts weekly events to connect public and private sector employers with workers.

It also offers services and training opportunities to assist job seekers. To learn more about Jobs for Jacksonians services and job training opportunities call 601-960-0377.

