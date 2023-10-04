Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Passenger dead after driver leaves road, collides with tree during drive-by shooting

Passenger dead after driver leaves road, collides with tree during drive-by shooting
Passenger dead after driver leaves road, collides with tree during drive-by shooting(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after a drive-by shooting resulted in a single-vehicle crash.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 5:34 p.m. on Sunday in Wilkinson County.

A 1998 Ford Crown Victoria driven by 18-year-old Devontrae Davis of Woodville, Mississippi, was traveling west on Highway 24 when occupant(s) from another vehicle began shooting at Davis.

The Crown Victoria then left the roadway, collided with a tree, and overturned.

A passenger in the vehicle, 29-year-old Kenketrick Wilson of Woodsville, Mississippi, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Davis, 26-year-old Corey Bynum of Woodville, Mississippi, and 23-year-old Cameron Dalcourt of Woodville, Mississippi, also received injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Manhunt underway after clerk shot during armed robbery at gas station
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
HARDY arrives at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at The Grand...
HARDY cancels show at Brandon Amphitheater, citing ‘serious anxiety’
Casheka Arrington
Mississippi woman arrested after her baby tests positive for meth

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Belhaven resident Robert Bird says he's already seeing work done on Jackson's sewer system now...
‘Wonderful to see’: Residents say they’re seeing progress days after Henifin takes over Jackson sewer
Asst. Chief Barry Hale confirmed to lead Gluckstadt Police Dept.
Asst. Chief Barry Hale confirmed to lead Gluckstadt Police Dept.
WLBT General Photo
Hinds Co. man sentenced to 30 years behind bars for ‘violently assaulting neighbor’