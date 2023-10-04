Passenger dead after driver leaves road, collides with tree during drive-by shooting

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after a drive-by shooting resulted in a single-vehicle crash.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 5:34 p.m. on Sunday in Wilkinson County.

A 1998 Ford Crown Victoria driven by 18-year-old Devontrae Davis of Woodville, Mississippi, was traveling west on Highway 24 when occupant(s) from another vehicle began shooting at Davis.

The Crown Victoria then left the roadway, collided with a tree, and overturned.

A passenger in the vehicle, 29-year-old Kenketrick Wilson of Woodsville, Mississippi, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Davis, 26-year-old Corey Bynum of Woodville, Mississippi, and 23-year-old Cameron Dalcourt of Woodville, Mississippi, also received injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.