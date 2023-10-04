Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Ocean Springs driver charged with DUI after allegedly hitting 2 pedestrians in Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mississippi man faces several charges including driving under the influence after he allegedly hit two pedestrians Tuesday on Old Shell Road in Mobile.

Officers responded to the scene near Ryan Avenue around 2:08 p.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, 36-year-old Joshua Robison of Ocean Springs, Miss., had been driving westbound on Old Shell Road when his vehicle left the roadway and struck two people who were on the side of the road changing a tire.

Both pedestrians were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police said Robison appeared to be under the influence and he was taken into custody. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance and felony DUI, jail records show.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Manhunt underway after clerk shot during armed robbery at gas station
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
HARDY arrives at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at The Grand...
HARDY cancels show at Brandon Amphitheater, citing ‘serious anxiety’
Casheka Arrington
Mississippi woman arrested after her baby tests positive for meth

Latest News

Studio 3 Team Learns To Golf
Passenger dead after driver leaves road, collides with tree during drive-by shooting
Passenger dead after driver leaves road, collides with tree during drive-by shooting
Belhaven resident Robert Bird says he's already seeing work done on Jackson's sewer system now...
‘Wonderful to see’: Residents say they’re seeing progress days after Henifin takes over Jackson sewer
Asst. Chief Barry Hale confirmed to lead Gluckstadt Police Dept.
Asst. Chief Barry Hale confirmed to lead Gluckstadt Police Dept.
WLBT General Photo
Hinds Co. man sentenced to 30 years behind bars for ‘violently assaulting neighbor’