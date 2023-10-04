Natchez man arrested after attempting to meet child at a Vidalia school
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Allen Harris, a 38-year-old Natchez, Mississippi man, was arrested after arriving at a Vidalia school to meet up with a minor, according to authorities.
In late Sept. 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Harris, who believed he was talking to a child.
According to CPSO’s Facebook Page, Harris engaged in lewd conversations, including wanting to teach the minor about sexual activities and pornography.
On Oct. 4, Harris made plans to sneak the minor away from a Vidalia school during the lunch break. Around 11:30 p.m. he arrived at the school and was met by CPSO detectives.
Harris aggressively resisted arrest and kicked one deputy in the face before being taken into custody. Officers said they found narcotics and condoms in Harris’ possession.
Harris was charged with the following:
- Indecent behavior with juveniles
- Computer-aided solicitation of a minor
- Attempted kidnapping
- Six counts of resisting with force/violence
- Six counts of battery on a police officer
- Possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substance
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
