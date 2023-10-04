JSU trio named to 2023-24 men’s basketball All-SWAC teams

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three players on the Jackson State men’s basketball team have been named to the 2023-24 Preseason All-SWAC teams after a successful year last season.

JSU head coach Mo Williams, an NBA champion and capital city native, led his squad to a 12-6 conference record last season and recorded a win in the SWAC men’s basketball tournament in his first year at the program.

Senior point guard Chase Adams was the lone Tiger named to the first team during the media day on Wednesday, with forward Romelle Mansel and Jackson native Ken Evans Jr. named to the second team.

Adams averaged 8 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game and he shot over 80 percent from the charity stripe last season.

Mansell, a native of Los Angeles, averaged nearly nine points per game for the Tigers a year ago. He also averaged 5.4 rebounds and shot over 55 percent from the floor. Evans Jr. led the Tigers in scoring last season, averaging 11.3 points a game, and started 31 of Jackson State’s 32 games.

Below is the full roster for the 2023-24 preseason All-SWAC teams:

2023-24 Preseason All-SWAC teams (SWAC)

The Tigers were picked to finish fourth in the SWAC and received three first-place votes.

Jackson State will open the regular season on Monday, November 6, when it travels to Memphis to take on the Memphis Tigers.

