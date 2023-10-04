Promote Your Business
JPS leaders consider closing, consolidating 16 schools to optimize the district

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public School District is recommending the closure of several schools.

Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene revealed the district’s optimization plan during tonight’s Board of Trustees meeting.

He cited a decline in student enrollment, particularly on the elementary level, the significant investment needed to maintain facilities, and the need to stabilize staffing.

The plan addresses potential closures and consolidations and also explores avenues to introduce additional academic programs.

Sixteen schools are on the list:

Chastain Middle SchoolKey Elementary SchoolRaines Elementary SchoolWingfield High School
Clausell Elementary SchoolObama Elementary SchoolShirley Elementary School
Dawson Elementary SchoolLake Elementary SchoolSykes Elementary School
G.N. Smith Elementary SchoolLester Elementary SchoolWells APAC Elementary School

The district will organize a series of community engagement sessions for input from parents. The first session is set for October 10 at 6 p.m. at Forest Hill High School. A recommendation will be presented to the School Board on December 5.

