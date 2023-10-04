Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

JCSD: Man stabbed multiple times in head, attacker shot in chest

-
-(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement in Jones County is investigating an altercation, where one man was stabbed in the head multiple times and his attacker was shot by the victim in a reported act of self-defense

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to the 300 block of Mason Creek Road in the Hebron community Tuesday evening.

According to JCSD, both men were located at two separate residences and transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for emergency medical treatment.

The incident is under investigation by JCSD Lead Investigator Troy Lewis.

JCSD said charges are pending against the suspect who stabbed the victim in the head with a sharp metal object several times.

Both the name of the victim and the suspect are being withheld at this time pending interviews by JCSD investigators and updates by medical providers on their conditions.

Additional information will be released as the Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigation proceeds. This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Manhunt underway after clerk shot during armed robbery at gas station
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
HARDY arrives at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at The Grand...
HARDY cancels show at Brandon Amphitheater, citing ‘serious anxiety’
Paul Holley
Second-in-command with Rankin County Sheriff’s Office resigns

Latest News

A worker cleans up water after a line rupture inside the Woolfolk State Office Building.
Woolfolk Building closed after water line breaks
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, October 4
Road closed after crash sends three to hospital, knocks out power for hundreds
Road closed after crash sends three to hospital, knocks out power for hundreds