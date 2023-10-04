Hinds Co. man sentenced to 30 years behind bars for ‘violently assaulting neighbor’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County man has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars, with 12 years suspended, for “violently assaulting his neighbor,” as she arrived home from work.

It happened on July 24.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II, says Corey Smith is charged with armed robbery, auto theft, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

After the attack, Smith reportedly stole her car.

In addition to the indicted charges, the DA’s office said Smith pled guilty to a bill of information on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle in an unrelated case.

On the charge of armed robbery, the trial court sentenced Smith to 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) with 12 years suspended and 18 years to serve, followed by 3 years of post-release supervision.

In addition, Smith was sentenced to a 5-year term for auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

