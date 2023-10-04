Promote Your Business
‘The Good Stuff Store’ now open in Jackson

By Howard Ballou
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s no secret many areas of the capital city are food deserts, which means access to grocery stores and healthy food choices are limited or just do not exist.

Thanks to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi and the Sodexo Stop The Hunger Foundation, that’s about to change.

On Tuesday, the Capitol Street location launched “The Good Stuff Store.” They have a wide variety of healthy choices, including fruits and vegetables.

Club teens will run the store, which will eventually be in all Boys and Girls Club locations in Central Mississippi.

Cedric Nunaley says, “This is one of those things that could possibly eliminate what we call food deserts. Because this is access to healthy food.”

“We have a problem in our community with high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and things of that nature,” said McKinley Pierce. “And what I try to teach the kids is that we can make food that’s healthy for us. But we can also make it taste good, and we can live a longer, healthier life.”

“Also, we will be opening a lunch and laundry area where communities will be able to come and do laundry,” Naomi Jackson said.

General Electric is donating the washers and dryers, and they will soon be available in all Boys and Girls Club locations. Dole is also donating food, and there are plans to grow fresh vegetables.

You can shop right now on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

