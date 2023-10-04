First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The heat continues for about one more day as we reached 90 Wednesday afternoon in Jackson, about 7 or 8 degrees above normal. Highs will reach the upper 80s Thursday with a few showers possible with accumulations of a quarter to half inch possible. A cool front is moving in Thursday, the start of the Mississippi state fair. Severe weather is unlikely, but just a few showers are possible from Thursday into Friday. Rainfall is expected to be minimal unfortunately. The coldest weather of the season and in months is moving in for this weekend. With sunshine and low humidity, expect highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. The average high and low temperature this time of year is 83 and 59. Sunrise is 6:57am and the sunset is 6:40pm. The tropics are looking quiet with one system in the Atlantic, but nothing in the Gulf or Caribbean at this time.

