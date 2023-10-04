Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: We are tracking rain chances to return Thursday and Friday due to the Cold Front! Temperatures will also drop going into the weekend!

We have chances for rain to return Thursday and Friday! Following the Cold Front, we are...
We have chances for rain to return Thursday and Friday! Following the Cold Front, we are noticing a drop in temperatures as we go into the weekend!
By Branden Walker
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The heat continues. Highs will reach the lower 90s on Wednesday and Thursday with sunny skies and breezy conditions at times. Overnight and morning lows will be in the 60s. A cool front is moving on Thursday, the start of the Mississippi State Fair.

Tracking an increase in rain chances and a rise in temperatures! This is all due to our next Cold Front!

Severe weather is unlikely, but just a few showers are possible from Thursday into Friday. Rainfall is expected to be minimal, unfortunately. The coldest weather of the season and in months is moving in for this weekend. With sunshine and low humidity, expect highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

The average high and low temperature this time of year is 83 and 60. Sunrise is 6:56 am and the sunset is 6:41 pm. The tropics are looking quiet with one system in the Atlantic, but nothing in the Gulf or Caribbean at this time.

Tracking an increase in rain chances and a rise in temperatures! This is all due to our next...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

