First Alert Forecast: chance for rain and cooler weather expected by late week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: More clouds and a smoky haze from fires out east will be around today before big changes emerge by the end of the work week. Temperatures will still run on the warmer side today in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Clouds will continue to build in from the west overnight ahead of an approaching cold front with low temperatures in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Our weather will start to transition on Thursday as this front nears the area bringing a chance for some rain. A weakening band of showers and storms looks to track into Mississippi by the afternoon/early evening hours. While it is expected to gradually fall apart through the day, we will still monitor the potential for some scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 80s under a cloudy sky.

EXTENDED FORECAST: While some of us could also see a few showers on Friday, the big impact with this front will be the cooler air that everyone will feel. As of now, we may only see high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday in the 70s. Overnight temperatures will run much cooler than that with lows down in the 40s to lower 50s Sunday/Monday morning.

