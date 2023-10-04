Promote Your Business
Elementary School in Biloxi surprises principal for 50th birthday with sock-hop celebration

Wednesday was a special day for Biloxi principal, Traci Kessler. Thanks to her dedicated faculty and staff she received an unforgettable birthday surprise.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday was a special day for Biloxi principal, Traci Kessler. Thanks to her dedicated faculty and staff she received an unforgettable birthday surprise.

At around 1 p.m., all grade levels from Nativity of BVM Catholic Elementary School piled in the school’s gymnasium dressed in 50s dance attire for a sock-hop-themed party.

Kessler was aware the celebration was happening for this year’s Cruisin’ the Coast but had no idea the party was actually being thrown for her fiftieth birthday. The acknowledgment was also a way to recognize her hard work at the school. She’s served as the Nativity’s principal for five years.

“I’m still in shock a little bit; I knew we were having a sock-hop to celebrate Cruisin’ the Coast in Biloxi but I did not know it was going to be in my honor,” says Kessler. “I knew it took them a lot of work and they kept it a secret from me and I don’t know how.”

Throughout the throwback soiree, the elementary students played games, enjoyed drinks and refreshments and ate birthday cake. Kessler said it’s an act of kindness she’ll never forget and looks forward to the next fifty years.

“I’m happy to be alive and I look forward to where God’s leading me in the future and hopefully continuing at Nativity for quite a while,” says Kessler.

