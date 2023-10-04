Country Club of Jackson grounds crew has been hard at work to prepare course for Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While the golfers participating in the Sanderson Farms Championship started preparing for the event Tuesday by playing a practice round on the course, preparation for the course itself started a while ago. In fact, preparation hasn’t really stopped since last year.

The grounds crew at the Country Club of Jackson works year-round keeping the course in shape for club members, but preparations for the event itself began around the 4th of July, with landscaping and laying pine straw, and preparation for everything else kicked up around September 1.

Normally operating with a staff of around 30, the number of personnel around doubles for the Sanderson Farms Championship, thanks to additional help from volunteers.

“We can do things, like hand-watering greens, and stuff like that, that we would not do in a normal situation with the members,” said Stanley Reedy, the Course Superintendent for the Country Club of Jackson. “There are a lot of little things that go on.”

One factor that has made things a little bit more difficult for Reedy and his crew: the weather. While it is expected to be nice this week for the event, the heat and lack of rain haven’t quite been ideal for course maintenance the last few months.

“For having a golf tournament, it’s great, but for having the grass it’s not that great,” Reedy said. “So, we’ve got to find a happy medium. The tour always wants it dry, the members want it dry, but you’ve got to water the grass to keep it alive. So, this year we’ve probably watered more than the past, for sure.”

This week, the grounds crew will be at the course early to make sure the course is ready for the golfers, and they will work long hours to make sure it stays in good shape throughout the day.

“They want it to be really dry. We’re able to do that because we don’t have cart traffic,” Reedy said. “All-in-all, we think we give them a good product.”

The general consensus from the golfers on practice day was that the course is in good shape for the tournament.

“I say this every year, the greens are some of the best we play on tour every year, I don’t know how they do it” said Hayden Buckley, a Tupelo native and the 99th-ranked golfer in the world. “We still all kind of joke about it, a lot of players come up to me and say, ‘hey, as a Mississippi guy, are these the best greens you’ve ever seen?’ and they kind of are, I think they’re really some of the best. So, I look forward to putting on them, and I really don’t have an excuses on any missed putts, because they’re that good.”

