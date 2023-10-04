Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Asst. Chief Barry Hale confirmed to lead Gluckstadt Police Dept.

Asst. Chief Barry Hale confirmed to lead Gluckstadt Police Dept.
Asst. Chief Barry Hale confirmed to lead Gluckstadt Police Dept.(Gluckstadt Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Longtime Assistant Police Chief Barry Hale confirmed with WLBT that he will be Gluckstadt’s new top cop.

Hale said the city’s board of alderman voted Tuesday night in favor of him leading the department.

Hale was the Assistant Chief under Wendell Watts.

He will be replacing Watts on Monday, October 9.

After announcing his resignation, Watts said his replacement would likely be Hale.

“I brought him on for the sole reason to follow me and take over after I left,” Chief Wendell Watts said. “The department is in a great position for him to continue going in the direction we are going or to go in another direction.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Manhunt underway after clerk shot during armed robbery at gas station
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
HARDY arrives at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at The Grand...
HARDY cancels show at Brandon Amphitheater, citing ‘serious anxiety’
Paul Holley
Second-in-command with Rankin County Sheriff’s Office resigns

Latest News

WLBT General Photo
Hinds Co. man sentenced to 30 years behind bars for ‘violently assaulting neighbor’
A worker cleans up water after a line rupture inside the Woolfolk State Office Building.
Woolfolk Building closed until further notice after water valve break floods facility
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
-
JCSD: Man stabbed multiple times in head, attacker shot in chest