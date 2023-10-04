Asst. Chief Barry Hale confirmed to lead Gluckstadt Police Dept.

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Longtime Assistant Police Chief Barry Hale confirmed with WLBT that he will be Gluckstadt’s new top cop.

Hale said the city’s board of alderman voted Tuesday night in favor of him leading the department.

Hale was the Assistant Chief under Wendell Watts.

He will be replacing Watts on Monday, October 9.

After announcing his resignation, Watts said his replacement would likely be Hale.

“I brought him on for the sole reason to follow me and take over after I left,” Chief Wendell Watts said. “The department is in a great position for him to continue going in the direction we are going or to go in another direction.”

