Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited

Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — A woman was arrested after being accused of crashing a wedding in Mississippi.

Authorities arrested Sandra Lynn Henson on Saturday, Sept. 30, at a wedding, according to the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department.

She faces petit larceny, trespassing and disturbing the peace charges.

“Apparently Miss Hanson has been arrested in Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi for crashing weddings and stealing money and cards from purses,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Manhunt underway after clerk shot during armed robbery at gas station
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
HARDY arrives at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at The Grand...
HARDY cancels show at Brandon Amphitheater, citing ‘serious anxiety’
Paul Holley
Second-in-command with Rankin County Sheriff’s Office resigns

Latest News

A worker cleans up water after a line rupture inside the Woolfolk State Office Building.
Woolfolk Building closed after water line breaks
-
JCSD: Man stabbed multiple times in head, attacker shot in chest
Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, October 4
Road closed after crash sends three to hospital, knocks out power for hundreds
Road closed after crash sends three to hospital, knocks out power for hundreds